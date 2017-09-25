POEM FOR CHILDREN: Oughtabees

by rolliwrites, posted in Uncategorized

oughtabees.jpg

                                                                                                               

Rolli’s latest children’s book, Kabungo, won the Joan Betty Stuchner Funniest Children’s Book Award. His latest adult book, The Sea-Wave, was longlisted for the Saboteur Award.

Advertisements

15 thoughts on “POEM FOR CHILDREN: Oughtabees

  2. Reblogged this on atticraft and commented:
    I wish we had this poem when I was growing up! It was difficult to be an individual in the early 2000’s when the trend was to completely blend in with the crowd. But maybe that’s every generation’s struggle.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s